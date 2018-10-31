LOS ANGELES — Police are investigating anti-Semitic graffiti spray-painted on a Southern California synagogue as a hate crime, just four days after a gunman killed 11 at a synagogue in Pittsburgh — the deadliest attack against the Jewish community in U.S. history.

The Irvine Police Department was notified about the vandalism on an exterior wall of Beth Jacob Synagogue on Wednesday morning.

Police believe the vandalism occurred around 1 a.m. Wednesday, public information officer Kim Mohr told USA TODAY. Surveillance video from the synagogue showed a man wearing a hoodie spray-painting the wall and leaving on a bicycle.

Opinion: How do we fight anti-Semitism in 2018? Show up for Shabbat, stand with Jewish neighbors.

More: Pittsburgh synagogue rampage spotlights rising anti-Semitism in America

“I just feel very sad that in America, in 2018, we still have to worry about anti-Semitism,” Allen Berezovsky, president of the temple's board, told the Orange County Register.

The Irvine Police Department has increased patrols at the city’s Jewish facilities in response. In a statement, Irvine Mayor Don Wagner called the vandalism, as well as a similar recent incident at a local community college, enraging and unacceptable.

“These two local acts of hate, and even more so the senseless, wanton murder of 11 innocent people in Pittsburgh, remind us that historical prejudices remain alive in evil people," Wagner said. "It is for the good to work tirelessly against them, their hatred, and their evil. Anti-Semitism cannot be acceptable in this country; it will not be ignored in Irvine."

According to a message from the congregation posted on Facebook, the suspect spray-painted the wall facing the street after jumping a fence at a synagogue's pedestrian entrance.

The investigation is ongoing. Irvine Police ask those with information on the case to contact a detective at 949-724-7098.

Copyright 2017 USATODAY.com