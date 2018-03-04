Stock up on bamboo: Fluffy fur balls are about to take over the box office.

On Friday, the new IMAX documentary "Pandas" returns to theaters, the product of three years of film crews following a panda named Qian Qian. The film traces the feisty cub's journey from birth as scientists pilot a program to raise and release endangered pandas into the wild.

Panda cubs are followed from birth at the Chengdu Panda Base in the new IMAX film "Pandas."

DREW FELLMAN

“This movie feels good! And the world is in need of more things that feel good,” says Kristen Bell, a long-time animal advocate who narrates the 43-minute documentary.

Pandas takes viewers around the world, from the China's Chengdu Research Base of Giant Panda Breeding, where Qian Qian is born, to the mountains of New Hampshire, where self-taught bear expert Ben Kilham raises orphaned black bear cubs. Many of his fostered bears, more than 160 in all, remember Kilham even in adulthood, when they're living independently in the wild.

Jake Owens, a wildlife conservation biologist, bonds with a giant panda at Panda Valley in Dujiangyan, China.

DREW FELLMAN

As Kilham teaches the Chinese scientists (led by "Panda mom" Hou Rong) his methods of bonding with the bears before careful release, a hefty dose of cuteness abounds. Cameras follow a class of baby pandas as they learn to crawl, tumble down slides and feed themselves with, yes, giant bottles.

The "Pandas" crew made sure to remain professional in the face of such adorableness.

“We’re definitely not allowed to pick them up, but if they crawl up on you, which sometimes they would do, what can you do?” laughs Drew Fellman, who directed the film with David Douglas. “They’re incredibly curious at that age. They would climb up on us and bite our ears, which is incredibly adorable.”

More: Panda habitat shrinking, becoming fragmented, potentially ruining their sex lives

Also: Meet the adorable baby animal stars who steal 'Born in China'

Still, the message behind the kid-friendly documentary resonates: With deforestation slashing the number of safe, bamboo-rich nature reserves for pandas, (the lackadaisical giant pandas’ chief diet), today there remain just 2,000 pandas in the wild and roughly 300 in captivity.

A giant panda chosen for a reintroduction program enjoys some tasty bamboo in the learning enclosure at Panda Valley in Dujiangyan, China.

DREW FELLMAN

“The only real threat that pandas face is loss of habitat,” says Fellman, noting the danger of extinction, referencing recent news of the death of the world’s last male northern white rhino. “Certainly the hardest part about (filming) pandas is how few of them there are.”

His IMAX crew follows Qian Qian during her gradual release into the wild, including a harrowing search and rescue after the young bear was attacked and lay weak high in a tree. “Our hearts were just pounding,” says Fellman.

Today, Qian Qian is in a Chinese panda reserve, preparing to go fully wild again. Thanks to pioneering programs like Chengdu Panda Base, “it’s never too late to change the world in a positive way," says the director.

Bell’s pressing panda takeaway?

"I was sad to really understand that humans are a greater threat to panda than any of their natural predators," says "The Good Place" star. "They’re so chill. They are the antithesis of a grizzly bear. They just want to hang out and eat. That’s kind of my mantra in life: Just hang out and snack."

"Pandas" returns to IMAX theaters for a special one-week engagement starting this Friday.

What's better than a baby panda? Panda twins

Copyright 2017 USATODAY.com