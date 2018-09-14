Abandoned America: California's best-preserved ghost town

One of the largest and best-preserved ghost towns in the United States, Bodie, California, has been a state park and a National Historic Landmark since 1962.

Photographer Matthew Christopher visited Bodie to document its remaining structures, including a church, the school, a funeral parlor, hotels, the general store and parts of the jail.

The website Abandoned America documents defunct and decaying sites across the USA. In previous months we've shared images of faded factories and industrial sites, abandoned churches and photos from a trolley graveyard.

You can also follow Christopher on Twitter @abandonedameric and see more from Abandoned America in the books "Dismantling the Dream" and "The Age of Consequences."

