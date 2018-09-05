Standout farmers markets in each state In Alabama, The Market at Pepper Place meets in Birmingham's Lakeview neighborhood every Saturday, with outdoor stalls from April to December. The close to 100 farmers, makers, and food and beverage vendors are all from Alabama. 01 / 50 In Alabama, The Market at Pepper Place meets in Birmingham's Lakeview neighborhood every Saturday, with outdoor stalls from April to December. The close to 100 farmers, makers, and food and beverage vendors are all from Alabama. 01 / 50

Farmers and makers set up outdoor stands at markets across America in April and May to showcase fresh, seasonal produce and goods.

Eat local at a farmers market in your state (or the state you're traveling through) where regional growers and producers meet each week. Historic markets date back decades in landmark squares and structures, from Ohio's Findlay Market to Oklahoma City's Farmers Public Market. Find the country's oldest continually operated open-air market in New Orleans (the French Market) and America's largest outdoor farmers market network in New York City (GrowNYC).

Browse the photos above for great weekly gatherings showcasing each state's agricultural bounty and see America's oldest food markets below.

Established in 1742, Boston's Faneuil Hall Marketplace comprises four markets, including Quincy Market (pictured here), which was added in 1826.

