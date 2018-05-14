Palestinian protesters burn tires near the Israeli border fence, east of Khan Younis, in the Gaza Strip on Monday.

Adel Hana, AP

Dozens of Palestinians were killed along Israel's border with Gaza on Monday as violent demonstrations grew even more deadly amid Israeli celebrations marking the U.S. Embassy's contentious move from Tel Aviv to Jerusalem.

The demonstrations are part of a weeks-long protest, dubbed the Great March of Return, to mark 70 years since Palestinians were forced to leave when Israel was established on May 15, 1948.

The embassy move has particularly outraged Palestinians who have long hoped to establish a capital themselves in the city's eastern sector. But Israeli and U.S. officials were determined not to let the violence diminish the embassy celebration.

"Israel is a sovereign nation with the right like every other sovereign nation to determine its own capital, President Trump said in a taped message played at the ceremony. "For many years we failed to acknowledge the obvious."

David Friedman, the U.S. ambassador to Israel, presided over the dedication ceremony, adding that the embassy move from Tel Aviv keeps a "promise we made to the American people."

More: U.S. Embassy to open in Jerusalem amid Palestinian outcry

More: Trump adviser calls U.S. Embassy move 'a recognition of reality'

"Within the confines of Jerusalem, every man woman and child becomes part of something more than themselves," Friedman said. "Shalom, peace is the inseparable sister of truth. Nation shall not take up sword against nation."

Dallas minister Robert Jeffress, who has drawn fire for comments viewed as insulting to Muslims, Jews and even Mormons, led an opening prayer. Former GOP presidential candidate Mitt Romney had described Jeffress as a "bigot" and had suggested Jeffress should not be providing the opening prayer.

But provide it Jeffress did. His prayer lauded Israel Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu and said Israel has "blessed this world." He also expressed gratitude for "what happened 70 years ago."

Practically speaking, little will change with Monday's formal move. The U.S. consular compound in the southern Jerusalem neighborhood of Arnona will become the temporary embassy, with Friedman and a small staff moving to the Arnona site.

But most of the 850 embassy workers in Tel Aviv will not move until a new building a new embassy is built, which could take a decade to complete.

Still, the symbolism is not lost on the Palestinians. In the West Bank, several thousand people gathered in the center of Ramallah, while hundreds marched to the Qalandiya crossing on the outskirts of Jerusalem, where protesters threw stones at Israeli troops.

The worst violence has been along the border with Gaza. Israeli officials have accused Gaza's Hamas leadership of encouraging protesters to attempt to breach the border fence.

"We are adamant to return, no matter what happens," Ahmad Abu Artema, spokesperson for the March of Great Return, told Al Jazeera. This is what the people of Gaza want. It's about popular will. And this is their right."

Since weekly border marches began in late March, scores of Palestinian protesters have been killed and more than 2,300 wounded by Israeli army fire. The Gaza Health Ministry said 37 Palestinians were killed by Israeli fire near Gaza border on Monday alone.

Lt. Col. Jonathan Conricus, an Israeli military spokesman, said the army had bolstered its front-line forces along the border, but also set up additional “layers” of security in and around neighboring communities to defend Israeli civilians in case of a mass breach. He said there already had been several “significant attempts” to break through the fence.

“Even if the fence is breached, we will be able to protect Israeli civilians from attempts to massacre or kidnap or kill them,” he said.

Contributing: Ariella Plachta; The Associated Press

U.S. Embassy moves to Jerusalem An Israeli man argues with a Palestinian woman before a flags march outside Damascus Gate on May 13, 2018 in Jerusalem, Israel, one day before US will move the Embassy to Jerusalem. 01 / 20 An Israeli man argues with a Palestinian woman before a flags march outside Damascus Gate on May 13, 2018 in Jerusalem, Israel, one day before US will move the Embassy to Jerusalem. 01 / 20

Copyright 2017 USATODAY.com