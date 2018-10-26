UNION COUNTY, N.C. — Nearly two dozen co-workers in North Carolina are richer with a winning ticket in Tuesday's Mega Millions drawing.

NC Education Lottery said the group's ticket matched five white balls to win $1 million, one of two sold in North Carolina. The other ticket was bought in Cary.

On a whim, the co-workers decided at the last minute to start an office pool.

“We didn’t even realize how much the tickets were,” Katherine Lindsey McIntyre said in a press release. “We just had everyone who wanted to participate chip in $1.”

The group bought 11 Quick Pick tickets from Zoom Express on Skyway Drive in Monroe. After realizing they'd won, the co-workers claimed their prize in Raleigh and each took home more than $32,000 after taxes.

One of the winners, Barbara Medlin, said now she can fulfill her dream of having a second child.

“My husband and I have had a lot of fertility issues,” Medlin said. “We’ve been trying to save enough money to adopt. We were $7,000 short, so that will take care of it for us. It’s a huge relief.”

One woman didn't even know she was part of the pool.

“I heard everybody screaming and hollering,” Marilyn Vaughn said. “Another coworker asked me if I was in the pool, and I said, ‘What pool?’ Apparently, someone had paid a $1 for me. I couldn’t believe it, I was in shock!”

The Mega Millions jackpot ticket — worth $1.537 billion — ended up in a store on a rural crossroads in South Carolina.

