15 things on Amazon for people who dread winter

Amazon

— Our editors review and recommend products to help you buy the stuff you need. If you make a purchase by clicking one of our links, we may earn a small share of the revenue. However, our picks and opinions are independent from USA TODAY’s newsroom and any business incentives.

When the morning is as dark as the depth of night, there’s a thick layer of frost on the ground, and the wind is whipping at 15 mph, there’s only one thing to do: hit that snooze button and hibernate until further notice.

Sounds nice, right? Unfortunately, that’s not what real life looks like for most of us. Instead, we’ve got places to be and things to accomplish. And you know what that means: trudging through the bitter cold day in and day out.

There are some people who thrive in the cold. And they may be on to something—according to Reader’s Digest, there are some surprising health benefits of cold weather. But for those of us counting the days until the spring thaw, here are some clever products to help see you through.

1. A space heater to warm up in a drafty room

You don’t have to live in head-to-toe flannel all winter long just because your home is drafty. This powerful space heater cranks up to 150 watts to safely warm a chilly space up to 300 square feet. It’s sleek enough to stand on its own, though it can be safely wall-mounted for convenience, and it aced our tests when we tested the best space heaters on the market..

Number of reviews: 1,993

Average rating: 4 stars

Buy DeLonghi HMP1500 Mica Panel Heater for $79.99 on Amazon

2. An 80-hour(!) candle to create a cozy atmosphere

If you have to be stuck in doors, you may as well set the right mood. This scented soy candle burns burns for up to 80 hours, so you can go all winter without replacing it.

Number of reviews: 82

Average rating: 5 stars

Buy ILLUMISENSE Premium Scented Candles for $18.95 on Amazon

3. A mug warmer to keep your coffee from cooling down

One big downfall of subzero weather is how quickly your coffee catches a chill. Set this mini 17-watt hot plate on your desk to keep your cuppa warm until the very last sip. It’s safe to operate, and features a convenient on/off switch and an indicator light.

Number of reviews: 6,543

Average rating: 4 stars

Buy Mr. Coffee Mug Warmer for $10.99 on Amazon

4. A silky sleep mask to promote restorative sleep

When the snow is swirling and your planting your feet firmly inside for the day, grab this silk sleep mask to get a few extra hours of beauty rest. When we tested the best sleep masks we found that it’s breathable, easy to adjust, and won’t snag, so you’ll sleep more soundly than you ever have before.

Number of reviews: 9,852

Average rating: 4.5 stars

Buy Alaska Bear Natural Silk Sleep Mask for $7.99 on Amazon

5. This foot warmer that keeps your extremities toasty

The feet have special blood vessels that control our body’s ability to keep cool or warm, according to LiveScience. If you tend to run cold, try this heated foot massage while you lounge or work. Between the heat and the 8 deep penetrating massage modes, you may never leave your seat again.



Number of reviews: 220

Average rating: 4 stars

Buy Gideon Quilted Shiatsu Foot Massager for $54.95 on Amazon

6. A bluetooth hat that lift your spirits on a chilly day

So you can’t make it through your daily commute without headphones, but they don’t fit quite right under your warm winter hat? This soft knit beanie has Bluetooth capability, so you can have the best of both worlds. It comes with a built-in rechargeable battery that offers up to 7 hours of hands-free calling and up to 5 hours of wireless remote music streaming, plus volume controls and a microphone.

Number of reviews: 1,001

Average rating: 4 stars

Buy Soundbot SB210 HD Stereo Bluetooth 4.1 Wireless Smart Beanie Headset for $18.99 on Amazon

7. A weighted blanket to lull you to sleep

If you’re on the hunt for the ultimate creature comfort, look no further than his 20-pound weighted blanket. It’s said to increase melatonin and serotonin production, and decrease cortisol, to help you get a better night’s sleep—or totally zen out during a Netflix binge.

Number of reviews: 760

Average rating: 4.5 stars

Buy ZonLi Cool Weighted Blanket for $85.90 on Amazon

8. This slow cooker for warm, homey comfort food

There’s nothing quite like comfort food in the heart of winter, so make sure you have the right appliance for the job—we swear this one is the best slow cooker on the market. This 6-quart slow cooker browns, sautes, and steams, so you can tackle any big-batch recipe from start to finish. It’s fully programmable, and can keep food warm for up to 24 hours.

Number of reviews: 2,347

Average rating: 4 stars

Buy Cuisinart MSC-600 3-In-1 Cook Central Multi-Cooker for $117.06 on Amazon

9. A windshield cover that makes snowy mornings easier

If you have to get up and go to work during a snowstorm, the last thing you want to do is saturate your glove and sleeve while scraping the ice off of your windshield. Let this mat be your ticket to easier mornings — it clips to your mirrors to keep snow and ice from building up on your car.

Number of reviews: 239

Average rating: 4.5 stars

Buy OxGord Windshield Snow Cover for $16.95 on Amazon

10. Reusable hand warmers to keep chills at bay

The greener alternative to using dozens upon dozens of hand warmers this winter, this reusable version generates heat up to 130 degrees. Simply boil in hot water for 10 to 15 minutes to recharge, then snap the metal clip inside to activate the heat.

Number of reviews: 356

Average rating: 4 stars

Buy HotSnapZ Hand Warmers for $21.99 on Amazon

11. A light therapy box that can boost your mood

The winter blues is a very real thing, and science says light therapy can help. This compact light box features a full spectrum white UV filtered lamp that emits light with a 5500K color temperature. It has three adjustable hinges, so you can get just the right angle.

Number of reviews: 549

Average rating: 4.5 stars

Buy Circadian Optics Lumos Light Therapy Lamp for $54.99 on Amazon

12. Matching family PJs to keep your whole clan cozy

If your housebound, you may as well get comfortable. These festive footed onsies, made of anti-pill fleece, are supremely warm and soft. Plus, they come in sizes to fit the whole family.

Number of reviews: 141

Average rating: 4 stars

Buy SleepytimePjs Family Matching Red Footed Onesie for $16.99 on Amazon

13. A snow melting mat that saves your back from shoveling

What if, despite a less-than-ideal weather forecast, you never had to shovel your walkway again? It just might be possible with this heated walkway. The thermoplastic material is powered by a 120-volt unit to melt up to two inches of snow per hour.

Number of reviews: 141

Average rating: 4.5 stars

Buy HeatTrak Heated Snow Melting Walkway Mat for $144.95 on Amazon

14. A towel warmer to make post-shower chills history

Is there anything more painful than getting out of a steamy shower when it’s 30 degrees outside? Avoid the chills by tossing your towel into this electric warmer before hopping in the shower. A built-in timer offers up to 60 minutes of heat at a time. Use it to warm bathrobes, T-shirts, blankets, and more.

Number of reviews: 112

Average rating: 4 stars

Buy Brookstone Towel Warmer for $116.47 on Amazon

15. USB heated gloves to make your icy office tolerable

When your office is freezing cold, there doesn’t seem to be any other option. These adorable fingerless gloves plug into your computer or an outlet via USB to keep your digits nice and toasty while you work.

Number of reviews: 230

Average rating: 4 stars

Buy SMOKO Toast Hand Warmers for $34.95 on Amazon

Prices are accurate at the time of publication, but may change over time.

