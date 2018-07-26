A Nassau County cop who lied about drug tests and locked up innocent people won’t serve any time in jail.

Kyle Tholl, a former Dallas police officer before coming to Nassau County, pleaded guilty to four charges of perjury and one charge of a false statement under oath. He was sentenced to 100 hours of community service and 12 months of probation. He forfeited his law-enforcement license and must pay $10,000 for the cost of the investigation and $1,000 to one of the victims of his policing.

The State Attorney’s Office said that “this outcome ensures Kyle Tholl is no longer a law-enforcement officer.” The office will send letters to 98 convicted defendants, spokesman Dave Chapman said, offering to review their cases in light of Tholl’s crimes. Tholl’s own attorney also has not yet responded to a request for comment.

The plea deal was negotiated by Chief Assistant State Attorney Leh Hutton.

A State Attorney’s Office investigation found that Tholl lied about performing drug tests and identifying drugs. In one case, he falsely identified aspirin as ecstasy. In another, he falsely identified a small plastic bag as holding methamphetamine when it didn’t. In another case, he identified a man’s heart medication as painkillers, even though the man had prescriptions.

In one case, Tholl arrested someone for possessing hydrocodone without a prescription, but investigators later found the defendant’s prescription pill bottle in Tholl’s car.

After investigators initially discovered the lies, prosecutors did not inform the defendants, some of whom pleaded guilty in order to get out of jail earlier.

Prosecutors filed charges against Tholl last month.

Nassau Sheriff Bill Leeper last month said his office has zero tolerance for employees violating the public trust. “The oath we take are words that sets us apart from all other professions. It takes a special person to live up to them, but unfortunately, some fall short.”

“Why he would throw away his career for no reason, by not field testing drugs that were found, I’m not sure, but certainly we will not tolerate anyone not being truthful. Once a law enforcement officer’s credibility is compromised, their testimony in a court of law can’t be relied upon, thus they can no longer work in law enforcement.”

Read more from our news partners Florida Times-Union

© Florida Times-Union