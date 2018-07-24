A 50-year-old Nassau County woman was arrested Monday after she shot her boyfriend in a Fernandina Beach apartment complex, the Nassau County Sheriff's Office said.

Nancy Campbell was charged with attempted murder after a 9mm handgun, a shell casing and blood evidence were found inside the apartment in the 800 block of Nottingham Drive, deputies said.

The victim was shot in the abdomen. He was airlifted to UF Health Hospital in Jacksonville with serious injuries.

Campbell was booked into Nassau County Jail following an investigation.

