NAS JACKSONVILLE — A select few 'key influencers' received the opportunity to fly in a Blue Angel at the NAS Jacksonville Base.

One of the men is John Beasley, an aerospace technology teacher at Ed White High School.

Beasley was a commercial pilot before he became a teacher.

"It's a happy exciting time right now. I'm on cloud nine right now. I've always wanted to be an astronaut, this is the closest that I'm going to get to do it," Beasley said.

"I'm excited to share it with the kids because that's what it's all about. The kids of today need some kind of a spark to get them going and I think it's the perfect avenue for that," Beasley said.

The Blue Angels crew says that the flights with key influencers can be just as intense as the flights seen during the Air Show.

The only difference between the plane and what people see during the show is there are two seats instead of one.

