ABERDEEN, Md. -- Multiple people have been shot in the Aberdeen area Thursday morning.

Deputies responded to reports of shots fired around 9:09 a.m. in Harford County in the area of Spesutia Road and Perryman Road just south of Aberdeen.

The scene is still active, according to Harford Sheriff's Office. People are being asked to avoid the area.

Governor Larry Hogan tweeted saying they "are closely monitoring the horrific shooting in Aberdeen. Our prayers are with all those impacted, including our first responders. The State stands ready to offer any support."

This is a developing story. We will continue to update you as we learn more.

