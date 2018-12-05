Jacksonville Fire & Rescue reported a multi-vehicle traffic accident Saturday morning on Beach Blvd. resulted in serious injuries and a person trapped.

Traffic alert....mva with serious injuries in the 3800 block of Beach Blvd ....confirms one trapped — MyJFRD (@JFRDJAX) May 12, 2018

Thirty minutes later JFRD tweeted a picture of the aftermath of the accident. It appears the person trapped has been removed and individuals have been transported to the hospital.

Scene turned over to @JSOPIO ....multiple patients transported.....solid work by crews on scene! — MyJFRD (@JFRDJAX) May 12, 2018

We do not currently know the extent of the injuries or the status of the individual trapped.

