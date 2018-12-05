Jacksonville Fire & Rescue reported a multi-vehicle traffic accident Saturday morning on Beach Blvd. resulted in serious injuries and a person trapped.
Thirty minutes later JFRD tweeted a picture of the aftermath of the accident. It appears the person trapped has been removed and individuals have been transported to the hospital.
We do not currently know the extent of the injuries or the status of the individual trapped.
Stay tuned to First Coast News for more information as we gather it.
© 2018 WTLV