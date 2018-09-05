After the Better Business Bureau issued a consumer alert after 26 complaints came against Riverside Chevrolet on Philips Highway.

Since that release, First Coast News has investigated the claims. The complaints came in 12 months dealing with financing issues, problems adhering to contractual agreements, refunds fails and difficulty obtaining proper registration on used vehicles due to outstanding liens.

READ MORE | State of Florida investigating Riverside Chevrolet following several complaints

Now other agencies are investigating the issues with the car dealership including the Florida Department of Highway Safety and Motor Vehicles, the Florida Office of Financial Regulation, the Florida Attorney General and the Better Business Bureau.

The Jacksonville Sheriff's Office and the State Fire Marshal Office are also investigating an incident at Riverside Chevrolet where three cars were set ablaze earlier this week.

© 2018 WTLV