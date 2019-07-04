A motorcyclist is in critical condition Sunday after she and another motorcyclist struck a St. Johns County Sheriff's Office patrol car while it made a U-turn on State Road 16, according to the Sheriff's Office.

Florida Highway Patrol said the incident happened at 5:09 p.m. near Interstate 95. The patrol vehicle's driver, Deputy Brandon Hetzler, was attempting to make a U-turn on westbound SR-16.

Both motorcyclists struck the front of the patrol car and were ejected onto the roadway, deputies said. Hetzler immediately stopped his vehicle went to help the victims.

One motorcyclist, 51-year-old Julia Perez, is in critical condition, according to Florida Highway Patrol. The other motorcyclist, 59-year-old Thomas Eiland, is in serious condition.

All eastbound lanes of State Road 16 are blocked near I-95 due to the crash, however, traffic is able to flow eastbound via a westbound lane that has been coned off, FHP said.

FHP is directing traffic along with St. Johns County deputies, preventing delays.