The lyrics of one Christian song changed a woman's life after her daughter was diagnosed with a heart defect, needing two open heart surgeries to survive. Brianna Law is hopeful she can meet Lauren Diagle, singer of "Trust in You," and thank her for helping her during her daughter's journey to health. Law said the song helped her keep her faith alive.

Law spent 77 days in the hospital last year, not knowing whether her baby girl, Georgia would make it home. "There are just so many times when I said, 'this is it, this is it, we're going to lose our baby,'" Law said.

Georgia is now 18 months old, running around with her four brothers and sisters.

"Cardiologist comes back and tells us this baby that we thought just two days ago was perfectly healthy has atrioventricular septum defect, which is a heart defect," said Law.

It was in those moments, Law and her husband played this song. "When I couldn't talk or say anything, I would just sit and just listen to this song and it would get me through in moments when I thought, she's going to die right in front of me, and I remember thinking, 'just keep smiling because you don't want her to die without seeing you smile,'" she said.

She says the song was all she needed to trust God. The lyrics are, "When you don't give the answers as I cry out to You, I will trust in You."

"I would just play that song and I would just pray those words and I would say God please help us," Law said.

She's got tickets to "Rock the Universe," a Christian music festival at Universal in Orlando where Lauren Daigle will perform Friday night. She wants to meet the singer in person to one day share that story with her baby girl.

"I can't wait to tell her one day how special she is, because she's a miracle," she said.

First Coast News spoke with Lauren Daigle's manager and she wrote in an email they will send an autographed photo to the Law family. We also reached out to Universal about a meet and greet at Rock the Universe on Friday night.

