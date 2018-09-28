JACKSONVILLE, Fla. -- On average, Missing Persons detectives investigate over 1,200 cases per year in Duval County, and in any given year less than 10 reports involve foul play, according to the Jacksonville Sheriff's Office.

Angela McLaughlin Brantley doesn't want her son to became another statistic. Desperate to find her son Robert McLaughlin, she fears his case isn't being taken seriously enough by investigations.

Brantley says detectives have stopped answering her calls about the case. She says she still has no answers.

The Capper Landing apartment complex, where Robert lived, was the last place he was seen last September.

Reports show his personal belongings were all left behind , including his car, keys and wallet.

Brantley last saw her son on September 24 in 2017.

"He had just left my house after watching the Jaguars game and was going to play basketball with his friend Sunday night," said Brantley.

"I haven’t been able to contact anyone, no one is returning calls about anything."

She’s been trying get an update from the case detective, to no avail.

"t’s been months, several months ago," she said.

Robert was a popular rapper, known as “Royal Francis." He had an upcoming show booked for Atlanta that was supposed to take place shortly after he was reported missing. Brantley says it's something he would not have wanted to miss.

She fears he’s been categorized and stereotyped and set aside.

"Just because someone has braids and tattoos and likes rap music," she said. "That does not make them be in the category of someone who is in the thuggish life."

The questions she hears now are less comforting and more judgmental.

Still hopeful, she says she just wants reassurance from police that they haven’t given up and help

"It’s hard because he is a dependable person, he always kept you uplifted and laughing," said Brantley. "The unknown is the problem, that's the bother, it’s unfair, it’s just unfair."

First Coast News reached out to JSO. We are still waiting to hear back.

