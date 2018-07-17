Jacksonville, Fla.—The Jacksonville Sheriff’s office is still searching for a man accused of firing a shot at an officer in San Marco early Saturday morning.

The incident happened on the 2100 block of San Marco Boulevard around 1 a.m. According to JSO, an officer spotted the man outside a closed business and tried to confront him, when the suspect turned around and fired a shot at the officer.

The officer was not hit and did not return fire.

Reports show 41 officers, including air and K-9 units, set up a perimeter around the area to find the suspect but were unsuccessful.

Authorities have released a sketch and surveillance videos of the suspect they’re searching for. The man is described as being between 35 and 40 years old, about 5'8", slim, and having dark reddish-brown hair that was in a ponytail.

People, like Elecia Goodman, took Tuesday to shop on the square Tuesday with her daughter.

“I used to live here and I have never felt unsafe, I feel like this was an isolated incident,” she said.

Meanwhile, Davina Khon passed out pamphlets down the street about child abuse.

“I’m not going to let crime stop me from creating awareness about child abuse and honestly, I still feel very safe out here,” she said.

According to JSO, nine incidents have been reported in the San Marco area over the past four weeks. Those crimes include car theft, vandal, sm and home burglaries.

