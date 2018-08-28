The Jacksonville Sheriff's Office said there were 13 total victims of Sunday's mass shooting. Twelve shot, two killed, excluding the gunman.
Here is what we know about nine of the injured survivors:
Timothy Anselimo, 25, Tampa, Florida.
Anselimo was shot three times shot in his chest, side, and hand.
Drini Gjoka, 19, Washington D.C.
Gjoka was shot in the thumb.
Stephen Javaruski, 22, Oviedo, Florida.
Kent is a social studies teacher at Treasure Coast High School. He was shot in the shin.
George Amadeo II, 17, Belford, New Jersey
Amadeo says he was about five feet away from the shooter, and his father jumped on him to protect him.
David Echevarria, 28. (no photo)
Treated for minor injuries and released Sunday.
Alexander Madunic, 27, interviewed by NBC.
Madunic told NBC he suffered a gunshot wound to the foot.
Christopher "Dubby" McFarland, 31 Philadelphia, interviewed by NBC.
McFarland spoke to NBC and told them he's in good condition after a bullet grazed his head.
Tony "G-tech" Montagnio, interviewed by ABC
Montagnio was struck twice in lower body. He is the voice in the Madden stream yelling "Oh f---, what'd he shoot me with?"
