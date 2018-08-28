The Jacksonville Sheriff's Office said there were 13 total victims of Sunday's mass shooting. Twelve shot, two killed, excluding the gunman.

Here is what we know about nine of the injured survivors:

Timothy Anselimo, 25, Tampa, Florida.

Anselimo was shot three times shot in his chest, side, and hand.

Still in shock. Woke up crying knowing today’s surgery will determine if I’ll ever be able to play video games again. — LARRY LEGEND (@oLARRY2K) August 27, 2018

RELATED: ‘I was shot, tell my mother I love her;’ Mother tells her son's story of The Landing shooting

Drini Gjoka, 19, Washington D.C.

Gjoka was shot in the thumb.

6k subs on YT before the Big day. Appreciate you guys💪🏼Ima try to win it all for y'all — Drini Gjoka (@YoungDrini) August 26, 2018

The tourney just got shot up. Im leavinng and never coming back — Drini Gjoka (@YoungDrini) August 26, 2018

Stephen Javaruski, 22, Oviedo, Florida.

Taking the week off from grad school and going home to spend it with my family. Only thing I want to do right now.— Noble SteveyJ (@ImSteveyJ) August 27, 2018

, Port St. Lucie Florida.

Kent is a social studies teacher at Treasure Coast High School. He was shot in the shin.

RELATED: Survivors of Jax Landing shooting tell their stories; 'I mean, he was just letting them rip'

George Amadeo II, 17, Belford, New Jersey

Amadeo says he was about five feet away from the shooter, and his father jumped on him to protect him.

Have surgery on my foot tomorrow, everything should be ok. Praying for all involved including Spotme and Trueboy. My sister @NinaMarie716 has been keeping you guys updated. I was about 5 feet away from the shooter and my dad jumped on me... he didn't get shot. Im heartbroken. — Fitzmagic13 (@fitzmagic13) August 27, 2018

David Echevarria, 28. (no photo)

Treated for minor injuries and released Sunday.

Alexander Madunic, 27, interviewed by NBC.

Madunic told NBC he suffered a gunshot wound to the foot.

Christopher "Dubby" McFarland, 31 Philadelphia, interviewed by NBC.

McFarland spoke to NBC and told them he's in good condition after a bullet grazed his head.

They took me to the hospital. Bullet grazed my head. I feel fine, just a scratch on my head. Traumatized and devastated. — DUBBY (@DubDotDUBBY) August 26, 2018

Tony "G-tech" Montagnio, interviewed by ABC

Montagnio was struck twice in lower body. He is the voice in the Madden stream yelling "Oh f---, what'd he shoot me with?"

Still doesn’t feel real. Saw a lot of things today I wish I hadn’t seen. But I also saw a community of people rally around each other and a massive amount of support from friends and family to check on everyone. I’m thankful for everyone of you guys in the community.I love y’all — G-tech (@maddenvtech) August 27, 2018

Cont. reading: Gaming community honors two dead in Jacksonville Landing mass shooting

© 2018 WTLV