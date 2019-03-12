The Jacksonville Sheriff's Office investigated another homicide Tuesday. It happened on the Southside Monday night, making it the 139th homicide of the year in Jacksonville, the highest number in a decade.

According to JSO, a man was shot and killed at the Woodhollow Apartments on Hodges Boulevard. It was one of several shootings over the past month on the Southside and the third homicide in the area since November.

A man was shot and killed off of Gate Parkway in early November. A week later, half a mile down the road, a woman was shot and killed at an apartment complex.

According to our news partners at the Florida Times Union, there were 126 homicides in all of 2018, 11 less than in 2017 when there were 137 homicides. The year 2018 marked the city's first drop in homicides since 2015.

In 2017, the homicide rate was higher than the previous eight years. The years 2007 and 2008 were the last time the homicide rate outnumbered Jacksonville's current rate. The year 2007 had 151 homicides and 2008 had 143.

Jose Ortiz moved to the Southside and opened a restaurant there a few months ago.

"I did my research and the crime rate was really, really low," he said. "As soon as I moved in and came into the area, I was really, really pleased."

Recently, though, he said he feels like that has changed. His restaurant, Tequila's Town, is right down the street from where Monday's shooting happened.

"To be honest, I hadn't really heard of anything happening, especially in this area," he said. "All it takes is to be in the wrong place at the wrong time and you may not even be ready for that or be aware that that may happen to you."

First Coast News reached out to Jacksonville Mayor Lenny Curry and Sheriff Mike Williams for comments about the spike in homicides, and possible ways the city plans to combat crime. Curry and Williams both took office in 2016 and funded more officers and anti-crime technology. There were 120 homicides that year compared to 114 in 2015.

Mayor Curry responded by saying in part, "Since taking office, I made a commitment to do everything in my power as mayor to make Jacksonville a safer city."

He went on to say, "I’ve worked with Sheriff Williams and State Attorney Melissa Nelson, among others, to provide tools, programs and strategies that support improved enforcement, prevention and intervention. While even one violent crime is too many, these programs are working and making a difference.”

One of those programs Curry is talking about is Cure Violence, a crime prevention program. Curry said he will release the latest information regarding how that program is fighting violence Friday.

RELATED: Jacksonville City Council president asks for $1.5 million to go toward Cure Violence

Sheriff Williams declined to comment on the number of homicides and said he will talk about the homicide rate at the end of 2019.

If you have any information about any shootings in Jacksonville, you're asked to call Crime Stoppers at 1-866-845-TIPS.