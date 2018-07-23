JACKSONVILLE, Fla. -- One man received his dream job offer, but chose another path to impact thousands.

Leofric Thomas Jr., had the dream of someday being a part of the F.B.I. He was on the right track, received a job offer, but decided to take another route.

“When God tells you to do something, you just have to step out on faith and do what He says do,” Thomas said.

In 2017, Thomas launched the Straight and Narrow Project, a youth development program that has mentored more than 1,500 kids. He took on the task to visit local schools and teach students life skills.

Turning down an offer from the F.B.I. wasn’t an easy decision, but he believes when purpose has pain, it means something you can’t imagine will be birthed.

“You can’t have diamonds without pressure. So whatever you’re feeling in your life, whatever you’re going though, no matter what you feel, I had that same pressure,” Thomas said. “What we’re building is a beautiful diamond and what we’re building is a beautiful diamond in every kid around Jacksonville.”’

Thomas says there is a lot of work to do around the city and hopes The Straight and Narrow Project reaches the nation.

He challenges everyone to take charge and make incredible things happen on this Monday!

