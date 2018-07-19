Jacksonville, Fla.-- A local mother is being hailed as a hero after saving her two young children from a fire inside their apartment building.

According to Kentoria Brown, 25, a fire started in her air conditioning unit Sunday evening. She lives at Camelot Gardens, formerly known as Canterbury Gardens.

"I heard two loud explosions, then I saw the flames coming from the air conditioning closet."

Brown's mother, Gloria Bostick, said she had requested work orders from management to replace the unit several months ago.

"I kept calling the office and placing requests for a new unit but each time, I was told either someone was coming to fix it or there was nobody in the office that could help me."

Bostick said she's while she's grateful her daughter and grandchildren are still alive, she's worried about how they're going to move forward.

"We live on a fixed income, we didn't have renters insurance because we couldn't afford it and now we've lost everything," Bostick said. "I feel like if they would have replaced the unit, this never would have happened."

Other Camelot tenants told First Coast News there have been other fires at the complex caused by water heaters and AC units.

We reached out to property management and city officials for comment but did not hear back at the time of this story.

A Gofundme has been created to help the family:

https://www.gofundme.com/ 77tu7m-tragic-house-fire

