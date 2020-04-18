High school seniors in Duval will have a traditional graduation, now in July. Superintendent Dr. Diana Greene announced the move Friday. Postponing graduation is just one of the changes, seniors said, that COVID-19 forced, making their senior years memorable, but not in the ways they had hoped.

Kimberly Clayton said she didn’t like seeing her high school senior, Justin McWilliams who attends Ribault, so upset about not only prom and other big events getting canceled, but his last season playing baseball ending too.

“I’m going to try to say this without getting tearful because this has really been pulling on my heart the last couple of weeks,” she said. “We share their joys, my children, how they excelled in school, how they looked forward to this milestone, and also we share in their frustrations."

Clayton decided to create the Facebook group Class of 2020 HS Parents. Parents post pictures of their seniors and members of the page honor them, buy them lunch and let them vent about their concerns.

“I feel like it’s a big help for the whole class of 2020 really, because it feels like now we have someone behind our backs helping us through this tough time,” Justin McWilliams said.

Carley Clarke is a cheerleader and runs track at Fletcher High School. She said the page is a silver lining in a senior year she couldn’t have predicted.

“It’s really hard for the seniors, but I feel like all of the community involvement has helped the seniors a lot because they’re celebrating us and it’s basically like they’re just trying to make sure we have a regular senior year,” she said.

Tamia Brinkley, a senior at Douglas Anderson, agreed that the page has helped ease the pain of their year pretty much ending.

“It’s exciting to know that everyone supports us despite the situation that we’re going through, so it’s very comforting to know that someone is hearing us out and know that not everybody is happy with it,” Brinkley said.

Clayton, a nurse practitioner fighting COVID-19, said the page means even more to her.

“Being on the frontlines and then coming home and seeing the frustration on my son’s face about the school year, just about baseball in general, and about things that had been canceled, it had a very deeper meaning to me,” Clayton said. “It has just been such a blessing to help someone else. We’re all in this together. Sometime a small gesture, a, ‘here, go get lunch on me today,’ goes a long way. We just never know what kids are facing. We all come from different backgrounds. We don’t know what seems like a small gesture to some kids for others may be a huge gesture."

A Facebook page bringing together people who otherwise may not have met in a time we are so physically separated.