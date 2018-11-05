It all lies in the rhythm of your sleep.

Moffitt cites a new study from Environmental Health Perspectives that shows that exposure to blue light, like the light from your phone or computer, doubled a man's risk of prostate cancer and increased a woman's chances of developing breast cancer by 50 percent.

Dr. Brian Gonzalez, a Moffitt researcher, said that blue light can also disrupt circadian rhythm which can confuse the body on when to sleep. This disruption has been associated with an increase in the risk of cancer as well.

“For thousands of years, blue light has meant daytime,” said Gonzalez. “And suddenly we are exposed to blue light at 10 p.m., way after the sun has set. Your body is then thinking it’s daytime when it’s not, which can disrupt your biological clock.”

The solution? Use Night Shift on your phone or computer which adjusts the color temperature from blue to a warmer tone to keep your body from getting confused. You should also close your blinds.

