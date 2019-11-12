HENRY COUNTY, Ga. — Police are searching for a teenager who is considered critically missing in Henry County.

Police said that 16-year-old Jaya Belle Herring was last seen around 9:30 p.m. Tuesday on St. Ives Crossing in Stockbridge, Georgia. The department said she was wearing a black sweatshirt and gray shorts at the time.

She is described as being about 5 feet 10 inches tall and 120 pounds with brown eyes and black hair. It's unclear what circumstances led to the alert being considered critical or if police are looking for anyone else in connection with Herring's disappearance.

Anyone with information regarding her location is asked to call the Henry County non-emergency dispatch line at 770-957-9121.

Jaya Belle Herring

Henry County Police Department

