Highlands County Sheriff's deputies are asking for help in finding 17-year-old Carla Lise.

Lise, who is about 5-foot-7-inches tall and wears glasses, went missing out of Sebring this weekend, according to the Florida Department of Law Enforcement.

Deputies initially thought she may be a runaway, but new information suggests she might be in danger.

Anyone with information on Lise is asked to contact the Highlands County Sheriff's Office at 863-402-7200 or call 911.

