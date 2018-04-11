The Florida Department of Law Enforcement has issued a Florida missing child alert for 17-year-old Jason Cairoza out of Dade County.

FDLE says Jason was last seen in the 300 block of NE 26th Terrace in Homestead, Florida, just south of Miami.

Jason is described as:

17 years old

White-Hispanic

Blond hair, brown eyes

5'09", 140 pounds

Last seen wearing blue and purple long-sleeve shirt, khaki pants and red shoes

May have cut on left wrist

If you see Jason, please call your local law enforcement or 911.

