The missing 9-year-old boys have been located safe in Jacksonville after a search that lasted eight hours, according to the Jacksonville Sheriff's Office.

"Both 9-year-old missing boys have been located by police safe after a long night of searching," JSO tweeted. "Thank you to everyone for calling in those tips."

At this time it's unclear where the boys were found.

Police were contacted around 1:30 a.m. in reference to the two missing children who were last seen in the Ricker and Melvin Road area. Both boys told their caregivers that they were staying over at each other's house.