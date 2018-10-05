The Putnam County Sheriff's Office issued a missing alert for a 49-year-old man who suffers from schizophrenia.

Alvin Sevilla Santos was reported missing since 3:30 p.m. Thursday and was last seen at an assisted living facility at 422 Pleasant Street in Pomona Park, Florida.

He's described as a Hispanic male, about 5-foot-7 and weighs 200 pounds. He was last seen wearing a long-sleeved, mustard yellow button down shirt, blue jeans and black sneakers.

Santos speaks some English, but mostly Spanish, according to deputies.

Santos is also considered to be endangered because of his schizophrenia.

If you see him, call PCSO at 386-937-0801.

