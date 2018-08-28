LIMA, Ohio -- Authorities are asking for the public’s help in finding four children who are missing from Allen County in western Ohio.

A missing child alert has been issued for all states between Ohio and Florida as police say the kids -- ranging in age from 13 to 8 -- were taken by their non-custodial mother, Marianne Merritt, early Tuesday morning.

It happened on North Main Street in Lima around 1:30 a.m.

Although this is NOT an Amber Alert, police say the children may be in danger.

The missing children are identified as follows:

- Damara Croley: 13 years old. 5'3" tall. 180 pounds. Brown hair and blue eyes. Last seen wearing a red OSU shirt and Spiderman web pants.

- Benjamin Karl-Leland Croley: 12 years old. 5'1" tall. 120 pounds. Blond hair and blue eyes. Last seen wearing yellow smiley emoji pants.

- Patience Wilson: 9 years old. 4'5" tall. 80 pounds. Blonde hair and blue eyes. Last seen wearing a white top with dark blue or black leggings.

- Damien Wilson: 8 years old. 4'5" tall. 111 pounds. Blond hair and blue eyes. Last seen wearing a blue shirt and red / black shorts.

The suspect, Merrit, is 40 years old. She is described as 5’5” tall and weighs 210 pounds. She has red hair and green eyes.

Police say she may be traveling to Florida with her boyfriend, Charles Perkins. He has active warrants and is abusive toward children, according to police. He's noted as "armed and dangerous," and described as 5'5" tall. He weighs 164 pounds with brown hair and brown eyes.

A car connected to the situation is a 2000 dark blue Chrysler Voyager minivan with Ohio plate FMQ3175. It has a white passenger door.

Anybody with information is asked 911 or the Lima Police Department immediately at 419-227-4444.

