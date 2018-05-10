UPDATE: The missing persons alert for Erica Sanchez has been canceled by the Jacksonville Beach Police Department who has located the 37-year-old.

Police say Sanchez was found safe and no further investigation is attached to her disappearance.

The Jacksonville Beach Police Department has issued a missing and endangered persons alert for Erica Marie Sanchez, 37, last seen in south Jacksonville Beach.

Sanchez is described as:

37 years old

5'01", 130 pounds

Brown chin-length hair with highlights

Brown eyes

Has an obvious injury to her left eye

Last seen wearing black tank top, white shorts with blue trim and white tennis shoes

Police said a family member contacted them Thursday concerned about Sanchez's wellbeing after she left her house Wednesday afternoon to go shopping at Target. Sanchez's family has not seen nor heard from her since.

Sanchez also left without her required medication, listing her as missing and endangered.

If you have information on Erica Sanchez, the Jacksonville Beach Police ask that you call them at 904-270-1667.

