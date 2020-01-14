RESTON, Va. — UPDATE: Jennifer has been located safe and unharmed, police say.

Fairfax County police are searching for a missing and endangered 12-year-old girl who was last seen on Monday afternoon.

Jennifer Fuentes-Meza was last seen around 3 p.m. in the 11400 block of Ridge Heights Road in Reston, Virginia, police said.

Fuentes-Meza is 4’6” and weighs about 115 pounds. She has brown eyes and brown hair and was last seen wearing a black jacket, jeans, and a gray backpack.

Police ask anyone with information regarding her whereabouts to call the Fairfax County Police Department at 703-691-2131.

