ZEPHYRHILLS, Fla. — Pasco County deputies and Zephyrhills police are looking for a missing 11-year-old.
Emmanuel Torres was last seen Tuesday evening near 3rd Avenue in Zephyrhills. He was wearing a gray polo shirt and red shorts.
Anyone who sees him or has more information is asked to call 911.
