Officers identified in George Floyd death, Minneapolis mayor calls for charges

"Why is the man who killed George Floyd not in jail?" Minneapolis Mayor Jacob Frey asked reporters on Wednesday.

MINNEAPOLIS — Minneapolis Mayor Jacob Frey is calling for charges against the police officer seen on video with his knee on the neck of George Floyd.

The African American man died in police custody Monday night, and bystander video has since circulated showing a Minneapolis police officer with his knee on Floyd's neck as Floyd says repeatedly, "I can't breathe."

Multiple sources confirm for KARE 11 that the officer with his knee on Floyd is Derek Chauvin. Early Wednesday afternoon the City of Minneapolis released the names of all four officers fired in the wake of Floyd's death.

They are:

Officer Derek Chauvin

Officer Thomas Lane

Officer Tou Thao

Officer J Alexander Kueng

Frey held a press briefing Wednesday calling on Hennepin County Attorney Mike Freeman to file charges against Chauvin. Frey already announced Tuesday that four responding officers have been terminated. Protests erupted in the city Tuesday over the death.

"I’ve wrestled with, more than anything else over the last 36 hours, one fundamental question. Why is the man who killed George Floyd not in jail?" Frey said to reporters on Wednesday. "If you had done it, or I had done it, we would be behind bars right now. And I cannot come up with a good answer to that question."

Frey said that his request is based on video evidence that he's seen, and would not go into further details for fear of jeopardizing the investigation.

"George Floyd deserves justice, his family deserves justice, the black community deserves justice, and our city deserves justice," Frey said.

"We watched for five whole excruciating minutes as a white officer firmly pressed his knee into the neck of an unarmed, handcuffed black man," Frey said. "I saw no threat, I saw nothing that would signal that this kind of force was necessary."

Frey said that the maneuver used by the officer is not approved by the Minneapolis Police Department.

The Minnesota Board of Peace Officer Standards and Training issued a statement Wednesday saying that the tactics in the video "do not appear to reflect" their training. The statement called the video "troubling and disturbing" but said the board has a responsibility to withhold final judgment until the investigative process is complete.

A report filed by Minneapolis firefighters who responded to the scene at 38th & Chicago said their crew "was told by several people that the police 'had killed the man,'" and that bystanders were "upset but not unruly."

The MFD report states the crew encountered "an off-duty firefighter who had witnessed the end of the struggle and witnessed the (patient) go from struggling to unresponsive on the ground while handcuffed and subdued by PD."

The report says the patient (Floyd) was unresponsive and did not have a pulse when loaded into an ambulance.

Hennepin County Attorney Mike Freeman released a statement on Tuesday, saying that his office is "shocked and saddened by what appeared in a recent video."

Freeman's office said at the end of the BCA and FBI's investigations, the findings will be presented for consideration of prosecution.