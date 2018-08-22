Jacksonville Sheriff's Office has reported that a middle school-aged boy was struck and killed by a vehicle while trying to cross University Boulevard after being dropped off by his school bus.

Police say the child was dropped off by a school bus on the corner of University Blvd. and Windermere Dr.

After walking north, the boy tried to cross University Blvd. but was struck by a vehicle. He was then transferred to a local hospital where he was pronounced dead.

There was no crosswalk in the area the child attempted to cross the road.

Police say the school bus had already left the area when the child was hit.

Traffic alert....auto vs bicycle at University Blvd and Michigan Ave....expect delays...serious injuries. — MyJFRD (@JFRDJAX) August 22, 2018

The Jacksonville Sheriff's Office has sent Traffic Homicide to investigate the accident.

© 2018 WTLV