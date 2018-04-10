JACKSONVILLE, Fla. -- The tropics remain active and there is now a 60% chance of a tropical system developing by early next week in the southern Gulf of Mexico. The tropical cyclone would be called Michael. For us we could start to see some increasing tropical showers and elevated tides by later on Monday into Tuesday.

maxuser

Most of our local impacts for us from Michael would likely hold off until the middle and end of next week. with an increasing threat of severe thunderstorms. It still looks like the direct impacts will be well west of our area near Pensacola next weekend. Notice the heavy rain amounts moving north with Michael through next Saturday.

