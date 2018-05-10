A memorial site has been set up for the general public to pay their respects to the Jacksonville Sheriff's Office police K9 Officer Fang.

Fang was killed in the line of duty September 30, 2018. He was 3 years old.

The memorial is located at the Jacksonville Pet Funeral Home and Pet Memorial Park at 4969 Beach Blvd. It is open to the public starting Monday October 8 thru Friday October 12 from 8:30 a.m. until 3 p.m.

The site has been established for anyone wishing to place memorials, tributes, flowers, cards or personal memorials for K9 Fang and his handler.

