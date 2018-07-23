As they say, you have to play to win.

The jackpot for the Mega Millions Florida Lottery game has reached $512 million ahead of Tuesday's drawing.

So head to the gas station or grocery store and pick up your tickets!

This year, 20-year-old Shane Missler of Port Richey won a $451 million prize on Jan. 5, while Richard Wahl of Vernon, N.J., won $533 million on March 30. In all, three Mega Millions jackpots have been awarded in 2018.

The highest jackpot ever in the game: On March 30, 2012, Mega Millions produced a $656 million jackpot, split three ways.

