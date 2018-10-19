Think you have the billion dollar ticket?

The record Mega Millions jackpot drawing has the First Coast looking for lucky numbers.

“Try to become a millionaire, who isn’t?” Rob Riley said while picking up a ticket for his office pool at Wawa on the Southside.

The thought of matching all the numbers even has folks who do not play often racing to buy tickets.

"This is only the second time I’m playing it and it’s a billion dollars maybe, this might be our lucky day,” Melsean Lawson said.

But what should you do first?

Attorney Peter Strauss said the answer to that question can make or break a lotto winner.

“Absolutely I would document everything, take pictures, maybe have a notary there, anything that you can do to bolster your case that it’s your ticket,” Strauss said.

He added before you cash the ticket, retain an attorney and even a financial advisor: someone who can manage the publicity and keep your best interests.

So do you take the lump sum of more than $500 million or take the full amount over time?

“I think we’ll go with the lump sum,” Lawson said.

Strauss agrees and added it’s a chance for the winner to earn the interest on their own terms.

Then, of course, there’s the office pools. The previous Mega Million winning ticket sold in July was split among a California group. For Riley and his co-workers – even dividing it up would be a nice day at the office.

“I mean that’s 27 million per player,” Riley said.

But what if someone who’s pitched-in before does not buy-in this time? Could they sue? Strauss explained it's possible, but hopefully, it does not come to that.

“If you’re playing with the same group year after year after year, week after week and someone misses, I would like to think that your group’s got you covered, but you never know,” Strauss said.

