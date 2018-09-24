Police in southeast Georgia are investigating after a campaign sign was set on fire over the weekend.

Jim McClain is a candidate for Kingsland mayor. He surveyed the damaged billboard near Village Drive and Mariner’s Landing Monday with First Coast News.

“Their intent was to destroy it and they failed,” McClain said.

McClain set up four billboards along Highway 40 on Sept. 20. Just after midnight, Sept. 22, one along Village Drive was torched. A passerby phoned 911 and described seeing the billboard on fire in the call obtained by First Coast News.

St. Mary’s firefighters were first on scene and extinguished the blaze. Three scorched holes remain in the billboard. McClain said his son saw the damage on his way to work hours after the incident and called him.

“It’s destruction of private property. It actually goes deeper than that because it reflects on our free speech rights,” McClain said.

He believes it may have been supporters of another candidate for Kingsland mayor, but did not elaborate further. First Coast News reached out to all the candidates including incumbent Kenneth Smith, current Kingsland councilman Grayson Day Jr. and area pastor James Ham.

As of 5:30 p.m. Sept. 24, Ham was the only candidate to answer our request via phone or email. Ham said, “I am disappointed in what happened [to the signs],” adding he does not condone such actions.

Kingsland Police have turned over their investigation over to St. Mary’s Police, which shares jurisdiction over the area according to the department.

“What you’re seeing here is an attempt to burn a fabric that’s not very combustible,” McClain said.

He said he paid $1,000 for the printed vinyl sign. Total damages to the sign and wood base are estimated at $1,500.

McClain said the billboard is a symbol and is not going anywhere.

“I’m going to leave it up as just a message, a reminder to people that it has no real bearing on me. As a matter of fact, this speaks louder than anything else I can do,” he said.

Police said there is no suspect information at this time.

