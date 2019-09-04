Jacksonville has had 38 murders in the first 18 weeks of the year. That's where we stand as the city kicks off crime victims' awareness week.

Back in February 'Cure Violence' was touted by city hall as another tool that would be used to help fight the violent crime in Jacksonville.

But one legitimate question remains, will the partnership be affected by the passage of Marsy's Law?

Under Marsy’s Law, which passed in November, victims can choose to keep vital information, like their name or where they live, out of public documents and police reports.

“We’re going to use every tool and resource available to us to provide to Cure Violence to make sure that they get in here and make the impact that we believe they’re going to make," said Jacksonville Mayor Lenny Curry.

The 'Cure Violence' program interacts with victim's families, but that relationship could be threatened by Marsy's Law unless the City and the lawyers find a way around it.

Curry addressed the question and idea if the group would have an exemption in the law following a press conference honoring victim families Monday.

“Will they have some sort of exemption from Marcy’s law....That’s a legal question, but what I can tell you is expect they’d be here this summer and be able to have the resources they need to do the work they need to do to begin disrupting violent crimes.”

Curry continued to say priority one is getting the group here, then addressing any hurdles.

Meanwhile, Sheriff Williams does not expect any problem in having families release the information once they talk with law enforcement and the group.

“Any hesitation right now or understanding that might be a problem in terms of releasing that information to Cure Violence," Williams said. "I think it’s just got to be part of the process, so every case will be an individual case and some families may not want to participate in that, but they have to be involved in the process.”

While a family may choose not to have their loved one’s name in a police report, Sheriff Williams is not anticipating delays in getting that information to a group such as 'Cure Violence'.

“I think if you talk to a victim’s family and say this will help solve a loved one’s case, I think they’ll be willing to do that.”

Curry says the City is still working on where Cure Violence will physically be located, but expects them to be working in Jacksonville sometime this summer.