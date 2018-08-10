"At this time Jacksonville is not under any watch or warning," said Mayor Lenny Curry multiple times during a press conference Monday afternoon.

Curry spoke to the media ahead about Hurricane Michael to say that the citizens of Jacksonville should remain calm.

"We're closely tracking the storm to make sure we're prepared in the event the forecast changes," Curry said.

Officials with the Jacksonville Fire Rescue Department, Jacksonville Electric Authority and The Jacksonville Sheriff's Office are working as they always do to ensure that drains are being cleared and mutual agreements are signed to ensure the power can be turned back on quickly in the event of an outage.

JTA is operating on a normal schedule.

"We'll continue to track the storm and encourage you to stay prepared," Curry said.

You can pick up an Emergency Preparedness Guide from a Jacksonville Public Library or at jaxready.com You can also download the JaxReady app.

