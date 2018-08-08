Mayor Lenny Curry joined Public Works crews this morning to work on road repairs on the Southside. They were on the Southside fixing pot holes in the Beachwood Community, but many people in the San Marco area are wondering when their flooded streets are going to be taken care of.

It's all a part of the proposed budget for next year. The city already has two pumps in the San Marco area, and they're designing a third pump to drain storm water on LaSalle St.

Public Works crews said the design is probably a year away from being completed and they will then move on to the construction side.

Public Works crews said they already built two pumps to help with flooding. "Part of it is a tide problem, not an infrastructure problem," Mayor Curry said.

Even light rain causes cars to float in the San Marco area. Thunderstorms in July caused police to pull cars out of flooded streets.

"It just keeps coming, so still can't move, just pretty much stuck here," said Andrew Ostrander, who lives in San Marco.

"We've had a number of storms, heavy rain, these things happen so we gotta do recovery and prevention," Mayor Curry added.

Complaints have come from residents in the area for months, and they say they need help now.

"I think if there's a hurricane and it's this for a longer period of time, there could be some real issues," said Ostrander.

The mayor proposed six million dollars be used for road repairs and drainage system rehab. The council will review that proposal in the next few weeks.

© 2018 WTLV