A Marion County deputy was seriously injured in a vehicle accident Wednesday night when a driver entered his lane of travel.

Deputy Ryan Owens, 21, was traveling north on County Road 314 in his marked Ford Explorer, and another vehicle was traveling south in the opposite direction.

The driver traveling in the opposite direction entered the deputy's lane, forcing the deputy to try to swerve out of the way and avoid collision.

Deputy Ryan was not able to avoid contact, and both vehicles made impact as the front left section of the other man's car hit the front left section of the deputy's vehicle.

Florida Highway Patrol says Deputy Owens sustained serious injuries, and was transported to Ocala Regional Medical Center.

Marion County Sheriff's Office has reported that the deputy is currently in stable condition.

