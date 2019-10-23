The Marine who was arrested in North Carolina last week, but has ties to the First Coast, reportedly shares the same address where a Jacksonville Sheriff's Office cruiser was stolen mid-October, according to property records obtained by First Coast News.

Bruno Bego, 31, was arrested Friday at Camp Lejeune, a Marine base in Jacksonville, N.C. He's being charged with armed theft of a motor vehicle and criminal solicitation. Bego is currently being held in Onslow County Jail and awaiting to be extradited back to Florida.

Property records show Bego used to reside on Bristol Bay Lane, the same address where a female JSO officer cruiser was stolen, along with multiple guns weeks ago.

First Coast News has confirmed that Bego is married to a female officer that lives at that home based on the deed, but we have not confirmed it was her patrol car that he stole.

According to police, the female officer arrived home following a trip and discovered her issued JSO marked patrol vehicle was missing from the driveway of her home. Police say she also discovered her home had been ransacked and burglarized, with several firearms and ballistic vests missing.

The vehicle was recovered and three people were arrested in connection to this case.

The female officer was also reportedly living at the home at the same time as Bego, according to property records.

First Coast News reached out to JSO to ask if Bego’s case is connected to the stolen car or the female officer and a spokesperson told us Tuesday that he’s “not going to talk about that.”

First Coast News has also learned Bego previously served as the Station Commander for RSS Ponte Vedra. A Facebook post said that Bego was relocating to the Fleet Marine Force in Camp Lejeune where he would return to his military occupational specialty of Communication Strategy.