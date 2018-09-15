FAYETTEVILLE, N.C. -- Cumberland County, City of Fayetteville and Town of Wade have issued a mandatory evacuation order for all persons residing within one mile of the banks of the Cape Fear River and The Little River within Cumberland County in order to minimize the imminent threat of injury or loss of life.

There is the potential for life-threatening flooding and those who reside in the area face imminent danger from the flood waters that will soon arrive. The Little River area spans from the Cumberland- Harnett County Line to Highway 87 in Spring Lake, Highway 401 in Linden, Highway 217 and Luke Road.

Residents are asked to leave immediately as the threat of flooding is rapidly increasing in the Little River and Cape Fear River areas.

