A Mandarin Middle School teacher was arrested Wednesday for stealing pills out of another teacher's purse.

According to the Jacksonville Sheriff's Office, Kristin Regier, 36, was seen September 20 by a coworker, Ms. Bochert, leaving Bochert's classroom with her hand clasped. When Bochert suspected Regier had removed something from her room, she asked her what was in her hand.

JSO says Regier admitted to Bochert that she went into her classroom closet and removed two Adderall pills from Bochert's purse.

Bochert said Regier gave the pills back and later sent text messages and emails admitting her fault and that she had a problem she was seeking help for.

JSO discovered Regier went to student services asking to borrow a key so she could get a "bottled water" from Bochert's classroom. Regier reportedly knew Bochert was away from her class in a meeting.

On August 16, JSO noted another incident involving Regier removing 6 Oxycodone/Percucet pills from another teacher's purse inside a locked classroom during a auditorium assembly.

That teacher told JSO she was informed Regier has a history of taking medication from other teachers.

The Duval County Public Schools said parents of the school have been notified.

