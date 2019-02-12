Mandarin Middle School will be implementing enhanced security measures on Monday after a social media threat recently surfaced, the school district says.

Duval County Public Schools says bag checks and metal detectors will be used to screen students as they enter the building.

"We have been made aware of a social media threat regarding Mandarin Middle School, and the district will be implementing enhanced security measures," said Duval County Public Schools in a statement.

"While police continue to investigate, it is necessary to take appropriate precautions for the safety of students and staff."

Additional police staff will be present and the school will be on a code yellow throughout the day.

"Anytime we are aware of a threat, we will take it seriously and we are thankful for the individual who reported this to the police," said the district.

