Gordon Davis is a "professional golf ball diver."

Only able to see about eight inches ahead of him at a time, Davis feels around for golf balls in the bottom of the ponds at TPC Sawgrass by hand and instinct.

"You can't be afraid of gators and snakes," he said. "I've run into them, seen them at the bottom, but never been hit."

Davis carries a gator knife with him, just incase. He has been braving the waters with possible gators to retrieve the golf balls at the Players for more than 40 years.

Davis pulls out about 2,000 golf balls at a time. The balls pulled from the water will be washed, reprocessed, and turned into range balls or sold.

