A man was hospitalized after being stabbed at a Bank of America on Moncrief Rd. Thursday morning.

JSO says that at 11:18 a.m., officers responded to a shooting at the Bank of America at 5859 Moncrief Rd.

Upon arrival, police found a man suffering from stabbing wounds. The victim was transported to UF Health.

Police learned that the victim pulled into the bank parking lot when two unknown black males ran up to him and stabbed him.

JSO says the victim was able to fend off the attack by retrieving a handgun and shooting at the suspects.

One of the suspects reportedly got into an older black pickup truck with an unknown white female and hit another vehicle while fleeing the scene.

Bank of America was not robbed, nor were any customers or employees injured.

© 2018 WTLV