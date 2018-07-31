A man is dead after he was fatally shot in an East Arlington mascot early Tuesday morning.

Around 1:40 a.m., the Jacksonville Sheriff's Office responded to a call about a person shot at the InTown Suites at 210 St. Johns Bluff Road N.

When police arrived, they found the victim lying in the parking lot suffering from at least one gunshot wound. JFRD pronounced the victim dead at the scene.

The victim was identified as a 32-year-old man.

At this time, his identity hasn't been released. Detectives are interviewing witnesses and investigating.

